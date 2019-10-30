Image caption Campaigners have been calling for compensation to be implemented since early 2017

A bill to set up a compensation scheme for institutional abuse victims is not likely to become law before parliament dissolves next week, sources have said.

On Monday the House of Lords called for the bill to be given accelerated passage.

It has passed its second reading in the Lords.

The Historical Institutional Abuse Bill would compensate victims of abuse in care homes and other institutions.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Julian Smith told MPs he wanted the bill to get through "in all scenarios" and asked other politicians to assist him in making representations that the measure should be given parliamentary time.