Image caption The accused appeared at Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning

A 26-year-old man who has already been charged with the 2018 rape of a two-week-old baby in the Annalong area of County Down has been further charged with assaulting a woman.

The man, whose address is given as Maghaberry Prison, appeared in Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

He was told he would have to enter a plea to the charges in the Crown Court in early December.

He cannot be named to protect the child's identity.

In relation to the issue of reporting restrictions District Judge Eamon King said: "There is no need for an order as the press are aware of their obligations."