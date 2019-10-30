Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the BBC are are about to embark on 'the most important election in decades'.

The Ulster Unionist Party's decision not to agree an electoral pact in the upcoming poll is "bonkers", the DUP's chief whip has said..

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said UUP leader-elect Steve Aiken's decision would mean a "unionist dogfight" that could put at risk unionist seats to Sinn Féin.

Mr Donaldson made the comments to BBC Radio Ulster on Wednesday.

Political parties are now readying themselves for a general election campaign.

MPs voted for a 12 December poll on Tuesday, which will be the third election this year.

The legislation will later begin its passage through the House of Lords, where it is not expected to be opposed.

Unionist parties have traditionally agreed electoral pacts in certain constituencies in order to maximise the number of unionist MPs at Westminster.

They feel that if the unionist vote is split between them it means it is more likely a nationalist MP will take the seat.

'Unionist dogfight'

However, Mr Aiken has said unionist voters need to be offered a choice and that his party could not be seen to criticise the DUP but then agree an electoral pact with them.

Sir Jeffrey urged Mr Aiken to change his mind, stating: "I just don't understand where Steve Aiken is coming from, that he proposes we have a unionist dogfight in the middle of the most important election in decades."

He added: "I don't think they stand a chance of winning the seat in the constituencies where they will split the vote."