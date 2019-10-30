Image copyright PA Media Image caption Liam McCaffrey said police were monitoring the homes and workplaces of the company's directors

The chief executive of Quinn Industrial Holdings has said he is taking the latest threats against its directors very seriously.

Liam McCaffrey told RTÉ the PSNI and gardaí were monitoring the homes and workplaces of the company's directors.

One of the directors Kevin Lunney was abducted near his home in County Fermanagh and badly beaten by a gang last month.

New threats were issued against the firm's directors on Monday.

The threat was delivered to the Irish News and was conveyed to directors by Irish police.

The latest statement was published in the Irish News on Wednesday.

"This is your last warning to resign your positions in QIH (Quinn Industrial Holdings)," it read.

"Obviously yous (sic) have not learned the lesson after what happened to Kevin... ."

It added the Quinn directors were "given a mandate to hold the company in safe hands for the Quinn family until a position was in place to buy it back".

'Very heartening'

Mr McCaffrey said it was a simple matter of criminality and not a community issue and those under threat had to trust in the ongoing investigations to resolve the matter.

He added the amount of support the directors had received locally had been "very heartening".

Mr McCaffrey said he understood a number of people had come forward and he urged anyone with information to approach gardaí or the PSNI.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kevin Lunney was badly beaten and dumped 22 miles (35km) away across the border in County Cavan

He said he and his fellow directors had stuck with the job for the last number of years and wanted to "see the job through".

However, he added, the directors all have young families and they "must balance the risks that are involved".

The letter to the Irish New also threatened Cavan County Council staff or other contractors who remove posters erected as part of the campaign of intimidation against the directors.

It warned they would be targeted if they removed the posters.

Image caption Posters like this are seen as part of a campaign to intimidate Kevin Lunney and other directors

Quinn Industrial Holdings was founded by Seán Quinn, once Ireland's richest man, but the company later collapsed and was bought over by businessmen backed by three investment funds.

Since then, there have been attacks and intimidation against the management of the new company, something Mr Quinn has publicly condemned on a number of occasions.