Image caption Thomas McKenna was treasurer for Crossmaglen Rangers.

More victims have come forward to raise allegations against an ex-GAA official, a Newry court has heard.

Thomas McKenna, whose address is listed as Maghaberry Prison, is currently facing a total of 27 charges including sexual assault and indecent assault.

A prosecution lawyer told Judge Eamon King about the new allegations and asked that the 59-year-old be released into police custody for questioning.

The judge ordered him to appear in court on 20 November.

One set of charges is related to alleged offences against three males and includes sexual assault.

Another set of charges includes two gross indecency offences, eight counts of voyeurism along with making and possessing indecent photographs of children.

Image caption Thomas McKenna was ordered to appear in court again on 20 November

The charges relating to sexual assault span a 30-year period.

The retired postman, who was treasurer for Crossmaglen Rangers, is further alleged to have interfered with mail during his time of employment.

Previous courts have heard that the "serious and complex investigation" involves alleged victims who claim Mr McKenna either sexually abused them or took photos and videos of them without their permission.

Police searches led to the recovery of devices said to contain 43,000 still images and 8,000 short video clips - some allegedly taken covertly.

Mr McKenna appeared in court via videolink before being remanded back into custody.