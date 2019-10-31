Image copyright Reuters Image caption The company employs about 3,600 people in Northern Ireland.

The Reuters news agency is reporting that Bombardier's Northern Ireland operation is on the brink of being sold to a US company.

Bombardier put the factories up for sale in May as part of a reorganisation of its business.

The Candanian aircraft manufacturer employs 3,600 people.

Reuters say that US Spirt AeroSystems is on the brink of doing a deal and that an announcement could come later today.

Neither company has commented to Reuters.

The Belfast factory builds wings for Airbus and is the largest hi-tech manufacturer in Northern Ireland.