A 54 year-old man has been charged with aiding and abetting the importation of a controlled drug.

He also faces two counts of conspiracy to supply, two counts of possession and two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, police seized cannabis worth an estimated street value of £460,000 in Belfast and Larne.

A 44 year-old woman was arrested as part of the investigation and has been released on bail awaiting further enquiries.