Public sector pay squeeze set to continue

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is unlikely that public sector workers will see big pay rises

A pay squeeze for public sector workers in Northern Ireland looks set to continue.

The Department of Finance's policy for 2019-2020 means each department will now enter negotiations with staff.

Last year, the department axed a 1% cap on pay awards, which in theory means workers could see bigger pay increases.

But any increases must be found within existing departmental budgets and prioritised against other pressures facing essential public services.

This means it is unlikely to see any pay increases of more than 1%.

Inflation, which is the rate at which prices are rising, is 1.7%.

Any increases of less than that will mean a cut in real terms which means workers won't feel any better off.

Next year, the Department of Finance will announce its pay policy at the same time as the Budget.

It says this should also enable some employers to consider a multi-year deal.

The department is also commissioning a study to examine the labour market and other issues that affect public sector pay in Northern Ireland.