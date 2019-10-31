Image copyright PA Media Image caption McDonald's confirmed the adverts have now been removed from its restaurants in Portugal

McDonald's has apologised for a Halloween marketing campaign which promoted a dessert in Portugal with the words: "Sundae Bloody Sundae".

The term Bloody Sunday is used to refer to one of the worst days of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, when 13 people were shot dead by the Army.

The adverts sparked outrage when photos were shared on social media.

McDonald's said the marketing campaign was not intended to be an "insensitive reference to any historical event".

"We sincerely apologise for any offence or distress this may have caused," a spokeswoman for McDonald's Portugal told BBC News NI.

She explained the "Bloody" sundae adverts were designed as a Halloween celebration but the promotion has since been cancelled.

Bloody Sunday made headlines around the world when soldiers opened fire on a civil rights march in Londonderry on Sunday 30 January 1972.

A photo of the advert, with McDonald's branding, was shared online by an Irish Twitter user, who commented: "Portugal is cancelled."

It is not the first time a company has apologised for promoting products with the phrase.

In 2013, a bar in London's Covent Garden apologised for serving a "Sundae Bloody Sundae cocktail".

The drink caused outrage among Irish customers as it was served with a plastic toy soldier.

At the time, the cocktail promotion was also condemned by relatives of some of the 13 people who died in Derry.

In a statement on Thursday, the McDonald's spokeswoman said: "When promoting its Halloween Sundae ice cream, McDonald's Portugal developed a local market activation for a small number of its restaurants in Portugal.

"The campaign was intended as a celebration of Halloween, not as an insensitive reference to any historical event or to upset or insult anyone in any way."

She also confirmed that all related promotion material had since been removed from McDonald's restaurants.