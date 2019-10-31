Image caption The Ulster Unionist leader-elect Steve Aiken has said his party will contest all of Northern Ireland's parliamentary constituencies

A group of unionists have appealed to the Ulster Unionist Party not to run a candidate in North Belfast, saying it would help Sinn Féin win the seat.

The UUP's leader-elect Steve Aiken has ruled out an electoral pact with the DUP.

The group of 25 unionists have called on Mr Aiken to reverse his decision.

Unionist parties have traditionally agreed electoral pacts in certain constituencies in order to maximise the number of unionist MPs at Westminster.

The letter's signatories include current and former UUP members.

The group said Mr Aiken must put country before party.

North Belfast is currently held by DUP MP and deputy leader Nigel Dodds, who beat Sinn Féin's John Finucane by just over 2,000 votes at the 2017 general election.

'Will help Sinn Féin'

On Thursday, the Belfast Telegraph printed the letter calling for a single unionist candidate in North Belfast.

The letter states that if a UUP candidate runs in North Belfast it will "help Sinn Féin".

"As you have rightly said, country must come before party. It is time to follow through on those words," the letter stated.

The signatories include former Belfast City Council UUP group leader David Browne, current UUP councillor Frazer Agnew, and Progressive Unionist Party leader Billy Hutchinson.

Image caption PUP leader Billy Hutchinson is among the letter's signatories.

John Scott, a former Ulster Unionist mayor who also signed the letter, told the BBC that he "liked Steve Aiken" and believed he would make a good UUP leader.

However, he added his decision to stand in every parliamentary constituency was simply "wrong", and people in the community were "angry".

The letter follows criticism of Mr Aiken's decision by DUP Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who described it as "bonkers".

Incoming leader

South Antrim MLA Steve Aiken is the only candidate to become UUP leader when party activists meet next week.

Last weekend, in a series of interviews, Mr Aiken said that under his leadership his party would fight all seats in the general election and would not form an electoral pact with the DUP.

A spokesperson for the UUP told the BBC they had received the letter and said it was "respectfully listening to all views in the community".