Image caption The incident happened at Entreprise Court in Bangor in the early hours of Thursday morning

Compensation for victims of abuse in Northern Ireland children's homes and a superhero accident are among the stories across Friday's front pages.

But we start with the Belfast Telegraph, where a murder victim has been described as "a ray of sunshine" by friends.

The 47-year-old man was stabbed to death at a sheltered housing development in Bangor in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The newspaper reports that a 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

'Very kind fella'

Cafe manager Leah Stenning knew the victim and told the paper: "He was a very kind fella with a loving family."

Ms Stenning said she had spoken to the victim the day before the attack and that he was in good spirits.

Enterprise Court is a supported housing development situated within a industrial estate.

It is run in collaboration with Inspire Mental Health, the South Eastern Trust, Choice Housing Association and the NI Housing Executive.

In response to the news, Choice Housing Association said they were aware of "the tragic passing of a tenant in Bangor and want to extend sympathies to their family."

Image caption Campaigners have been calling for compensation to be implemented since early 2017

On to the News Letter, which reports on hopes that compensation will be approved for victims of abuse at children's homes in NI.

The newspaper notes that some of the victims, who have been in poor health, have waited years for compensation for the sexual and physical abuse they suffered while in residential institutions.

A bill to establish a compensation scheme was cleared in the House of Lords on Thursday, but MPs face a race against time to ensure it also passes the House of Commons before parliament dissolves early next week.

Margaret McGurkin, a survivor of child abuse who leads a lobby group, has been in contact with senior political figures and believes the government will "find a slot" to get the legislation through.

A Downing Street spokesman said on Thursday that "given the important and sensitivity of the bill, it deserves to be passed before parliament is dissolved.

Image copyright Getty Images

Next, we have the Irish News, which reports that a woman has died weeks before she was due to begin a new life-extending cystic fibrosis drug.

Danielle McFall, 30, died in Antrim Area Hospital after spending a week in intensive care.

She was diagnosed as having the condition at six weeks old.

Having learned to the live with the condition, she was later diagnosed with epilepsy at 12 and, as a result of taking medication to treat it, suffered cirrhosis of the liver.

Orkambi

The newspaper reports Ms McFall became seriously ill this year after suffering blood infections which affected her cystic fibrosis.

Doctors had told her recently that she was an ideal candidate for the life-extending drug Orkambi, which can improve lung function.

This week the Department of Health announced that Orkambi and two other cystic fibrosis drugs will be made available to eligible patients in Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Was it...Batman?

And finally, also in the Irish News, a report that a man dressed in a Batman costume was rescued by police in the Holylands area of Belfast, after he got caught dangling upside down from a railing.

Many people started to share super hero themed jokes online after a picture of the incident was shared on social media.

The PSNI confirmed that tactical support group officers responded to a report about a man in Palestine Street in the area on Tuesday night.

The fire service and paramedics were also called to the scene.

The man, in his 20s, was subsequently removed.