Threats made against UUP staff over election pact

Staff at the UUP's headquarters is east Belfast were threatened over the potential rejection of an electoral pact

Police have been called in to investigate threats to staff in the Ulster Unionist Party, the BBC understands.

People have contacted the party's headquarters to complain about the UUP's refusal to form a pact with the DUP in North Belfast.

It is understood police have also been informed about threats made online.

UUP leader-elect Steve Aiken has ruled out an election pact with the DUP for the upcoming general election.

However, on Thursday he refused to say if his party would contest every constituency in the upcoming general election.