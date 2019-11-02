Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Almost 900 homes will get letters from Wednesday asking people to participate

A number of people from Northern Ireland are to be offered the chance to help shape future UK policy on climate change.

Almost 900 homes will get letters from Wednesday asking for participation.

Across the UK, 30,000 households will be invited to a climate assembly in Birmingham over four weekends between January and March 2020.

A representative sample of 110 people will then be chosen to make up a citizens' assembly.

People who participate will debate how the UK can reach its net-zero climate emissions target by 2050.

In June 2019, following a report by the Committee on Climate Change, the UK became the first major economy to adopt the net-zero target.

It means that greenhouse gas emissions will have to be vastly reduced with any balance offset by measures to absorb carbon.

It will most likely mean changes in areas like transport, energy, and agriculture.

The outcomes of the discussion will be presented to Westminster MPs who will use it as the basis for detailed work on implementing the recommendations.

Citizens' assemblies have been used before including on proposals for long-term funding of adult social care.