A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Timothy Graham in Bangor on Thursday.

The 47-year-old, originally from Hillsborough, was stabbed to death outside his home in Enterprise Court, Bangor, shortly after 01:00 GMT.

Andrew Ian Vance, 45, also of Enterprise Court, Bangor, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday and was remanded into custody.

The case was adjourned until 29 November.

Police have appealed to the public for any information that could help them with their investigation.