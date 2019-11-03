Image caption The fire damaged at least three businesses in west Belfast

A fire that caused "substantial" damage to at least three businesses in west Belfast is being investigated by the police as arson.

The PSNI said the fire off Kennedy Way was reported shortly after 00:45 GMT on Sunday.

It described the incident as a despicable attack that will have a severe impact on the businesses affected.

A section of the road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.

Image caption The fire near Kennedy Way was reported shortly after 00:45 GMT on Sunday

The fire service said that four appliances and an aerial appliance attended the scene.

Det Insp Tom Phillips said the fire had spread to other business premises in the area.

The police have appealed for information.