Image caption Unionist parties have traditionally agreed pacts in certain areas to maximise the number of unionist MPs at Westminster

The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) has said it will not run a general election candidate in North Belfast.

A group of unionists had called on the party not to run in the constituency.

Its leader-elect, Steve Aiken, had ruled out an election pact with the DUP, but on Thursday refused to say if his party would contest all 18 constituencies.

Unionist parties have traditionally agreed pacts in certain areas to maximise the number of unionist MPs.

'Hold Dodds to account'

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Aiken said the choice in North Belfast was between Nigel Dodds or "an abstentionist MP who refuses to stand in Westminster to talk about health, education, justice, international affairs, or the future direction of the United Kingdom".

He added: "In the face of Boris Johnson's terrible deal which forces Northern Ireland towards the edge of the union, we cannot gift a seat to Sinn Féin, who support this direction either in North Belfast or Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

"It is better to elect Nigel Dodds in North Belfast and hold him to account for his promises on the union than facilitate the election of an abstentionist Sinn Féin MP who still cannot condemn IRA violence."

'Caving in'

Mr Aiken acknowledged that the move would be "welcomed by some and will disappoint others", but said it was "in the best interests of our country and the union".

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long described the news as "truly grim".

In a tweet, she accused Mr Aiken of "backtracking on his first promise as leader designate".

Mrs Long said he was "abandoning unionists in North Belfast to the DUP" and "caving in to paramilitary threats demanding the UUP withdraw".