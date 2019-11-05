Image copyright PA Image caption Paul McIntyre is charged with rioting, petrol bomb offences and arson

A man accused of rioting and arson offences on the night journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead in Londonderry has been granted bail.

Paul McIntyre, of Ballymagowan Park in Derry, is not accused of any offences directly connected to her killing.

The 52-year-old is charged with rioting, petrol bomb offences and the arson of a tipper truck on 18 April.

Ms McKee was observing the riot in the Creggan estate that night when she was shot by dissident republicans.

The rioting is believed to have been orchestrated and led by members of the New IRA.

MTV film crew

It is alleged Mr McIntyre can been linked to the disturbances through clothing and jewellery worn by one of the rioters.

Footage obtained from an MTV film crew allegedly shows him wearing a silver bracelet while in the offices of dissident republican political party Saoradh earlier that day.

One of the masked men later seen carrying and throwing petrol bombs at police lines is wearing the same type of clothes and bracelet, it was claimed.

Mr McIntyre's application for bail was opposed at the High Court on Tuesday due to concerns about witness "intimidation" and potential interference with the police investigation.

However, his lawyers said his trial was not expected to start until September 2020.

They pointed out his co-accused, Christopher Gillen, who is charged with similar offences, had already been released on bail.

Banned

The judge agreed to the application but imposed a number of conditions before releasing him.

Mr McIntyre was told he cannot have any dealings with Saoradh while on bail and was banned from going within 500m of any march or protest.

He was also excluded from part of Derry city and warned not to interfere with any police operation.

Mr McIntyre was also banned from contacting 39-year-old Gillen, from Balbane Pass in Derry, as they await trial.