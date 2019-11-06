Image caption Mr Simpson said he was sorry for his "mistakes" in a statement

The DUP's David Simpson is standing down as MP for Upper Bann.

He first won the seat in 2005 and has been a member of the party for decades.

In a statement, he said: "In recent times it has been well publicised that I made a mistake that brought hurt to my wife and family as well as bringing heartache to another family."

Mr Simpson said he was sorry for his "mistakes" and that his family had given him a "precious second chance".

Last year, it was reported he had an affair.

Image caption Mr Simpson was a member of the Stormont assembly before becoming an MP

"These were my mistakes and for them I am truly sorry," he said.

"I have learned from my failings and my wife and children have given me a precious second chance and together we intend to look to the future together."

Before becoming an MP, Mr Simpson was a member of the Stormont assembly and had also been a councillor for the party.

He said the time was right to "pass the baton on".

Image caption Arlene Foster said she wished Mr Simpson well

DUP leader Arlene Foster thanked Mr Simpson for his years of consistent public service to voters and the party.

"His service has been characterised by dedication to the people who elected him and his business skills and experience were used to the benefit of Upper Bann," she said.

"I wish him well as he takes a new direction in life and I know that he will continue to use his many talents to the benefit of the party and the wider Northern Ireland cause."