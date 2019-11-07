Image copyright PA Image caption Nurses voted to take the action by an overwhelming majority with the result announced on Thursday.

Nurses in Northern Ireland have voted to take strike action over staffing numbers and pay disputes.

It follows a four-week ballot and will be the first time such action has been taken.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) voted to strike by an overwhelming majority with the result announced on Thursday.

In a UK-wide RCN survey of 30,000 nurses, 55% reported understaffing and 59% said staff health was suffering.

In Northern Ireland, nearly half of nurses reported working eight hours or more additional and unpaid work every week.

According to the RCN, the real value of nurses' pay in Northern Ireland has fallen by 15% in the past eight years.

The union argues that pay in Northern Ireland continues to fall behind England, Scotland and Wales.

There are 2,600 unfilled nursing posts across the health and social care system with further vacancies in nursing homes.