Image copyright Press Eye

Nurse's strike action, a doctor's murder sentence and Michael O'Neill's potential departure all feature in Friday's front pages.

The Belfast Telegraph lead with the headline "Son who killed his mum may be out in six years" after the sentencing of a Belfast doctor yesterday.

The paper says Declan O'Neill wept as he was sentenced to at least eight years for the "brutal" killing of his "extremely controlling" mother Anne in 2017.

The News Letter's main story today warns about the future of the Ulster Grand Prix.

The iconic and historic road race is facing a "major, financial crisis" as it approaches its 100th anniversary and the paper quotes organisers who say it is in danger of "disappearing from the road racing calendar".

Image caption Kevin Lunney spoke to BBC Spotlight about his abduction

The Irish News leads on the story that Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) directors have rejected an offer to meet with members of the Quinn family.

Sean Quinn jnr, who was once his father's right-hand man in the business, made the offer in a statement to BBC Spotlight, the paper said.

This follows the BBC's interview with Kevin Lunney, the QIH executive who in September was abducted, tortured and told to resign or die.

Sean Quinn jnr's statement said his family are willing to meet with company representatives to "try and bring calm to the area".

The paper says in response, QIH executive Liam McCaffrey said: "This is a peaceful community and played no part in Kevin's abduction and does not require calming."

Both the News Letter and Belfast Telegraph have pictures of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to Northern Ireland yesterday, where he visited crisp factory Tayto Castle in Tandragee, County Armagh.

The News Letter says that the prime minister's visit was part of a 'whistle-stop' tour of the UK to deliver his message to businesses.

Nurse's strike

The Irish News and News Letter both feature the historic nurses strike action.

The Irish News say health chiefs health chiefs are to hold "detailed discussions" with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) today its members voting to strike over pay and staffing levels.

IT is the first time members of the RCN have voted to strike in the organisation's 103 year history.

The RCN NI director Pat Cullen said nurses had "spoken clearly and collectively on behalf of patients and the people of Northern Ireland."

The Department of Health said further talks would take place today with the RCN and other trade unions.

O'Neil departure?

The Daily Mirror leads with the news that Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill looks set to depart.

Their headline is "O'Neill... oh no!" with claims that the manager is set to leave after eight years in charge.

The paper says he is set to join Stoke City in the English Championship, who sit bottom of the league and nearly double his £750,000 salary with the IFA.

The 50- year-old has guided Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 in France and will see out the last two qualifying games for Euro 2020.