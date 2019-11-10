Image copyright Pacemaker

An armed gang has attacked a house in north Belfast, smashing the front window of the property and breaking several windows of car parked outside.

A man who was inside the house at Etna Drive heard a noise outside shortly before 01:55 GMT, according to police.

Image copyright Pacemaker

He saw a gang of four or five men approach the house, one of whom was believed to be carrying a gun.

Police said they are investigating criminal damage at the house and are trying to establish the circumstances.