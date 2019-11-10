Belfast: Armed gang attacks house and car
- 10 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An armed gang has attacked a house in north Belfast, smashing the front window of the property and breaking several windows of car parked outside.
A man who was inside the house at Etna Drive heard a noise outside shortly before 01:55 GMT, according to police.
He saw a gang of four or five men approach the house, one of whom was believed to be carrying a gun.
Police said they are investigating criminal damage at the house and are trying to establish the circumstances.