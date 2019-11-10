Image copyright Google

A teenager has been released by police after a woman was hurt in a hit-and-run incident in County Antrim.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was found with injuries at the junction of Ballybollen Road and Glebe Road near Ahoghill at about 22:40 GMT on Friday.

She was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment to leg and face injuries.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man and appealed for information about a Volkswagen Golf and a Vauxhall Corsa that drove from Ballymena to Ahoghill.

Ballybollen Road was closed while police examined the scene of the incident but it has since reopened.