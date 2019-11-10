Northern Ireland

Ahoghill: Teenager released after woman hurt in hit-and-run

  • 10 November 2019
The junction of Ballybollen Road and Glebe Road near Ahoghill Image copyright Google

A teenager has been released by police after a woman was hurt in a hit-and-run incident in County Antrim.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was found with injuries at the junction of Ballybollen Road and Glebe Road near Ahoghill at about 22:40 GMT on Friday.

She was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment to leg and face injuries.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man and appealed for information about a Volkswagen Golf and a Vauxhall Corsa that drove from Ballymena to Ahoghill.

Ballybollen Road was closed while police examined the scene of the incident but it has since reopened.

Related Topics

More on this story