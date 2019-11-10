Image copyright Rebecca Black/pa

The energy firm that agreed to buy the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast has said it has moved closer to completing its takeover.

InfraStrata said it has agreed a conditional contract and aims to complete the £6m purchase by December.

The shipyard, best known for building the Titanic, was sold to the London-based firm in last month.

It went into administration in August, putting 120 jobs at risk, after its Norwegian parent company collapsed.

InfraStrata will initially focus on metal fabrication for its energy projects.

The firm also wants to build a natural gas storage facility in Islandmagee, County Antrim.