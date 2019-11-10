Two people are due to appear in court on Monday charged with cruelty to children.

A 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman are also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are further charged with causing or allowing a child or vulnerable adult to suffer serious physical harm.

The charges are in relation to an incident in the Mosside area of Ballymoney last week. They are due at Coleraine Magistrate's Court on Monday.