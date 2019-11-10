Child cruelty charges faced by man and woman
- 10 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people are due to appear in court on Monday charged with cruelty to children.
A 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman are also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.
They are further charged with causing or allowing a child or vulnerable adult to suffer serious physical harm.
The charges are in relation to an incident in the Mosside area of Ballymoney last week. They are due at Coleraine Magistrate's Court on Monday.