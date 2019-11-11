Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Judges ruled Stormont's Executive Office has the power to compensate institutional abuse victims

Historical institutional abuse victims will meet the head of the NI Civil Service to find out how a compensation scheme will be implemented.

The meeting with David Sterling is due to take place at Stormont on Monday.

It follows MPs passing long-awaited legislation that will provide compensation for survivors.

NI Secretary Julian Smith said the bill was the first of its kind in the UK, in terms of how abuse survivors should receive recompense.

It had been feared time would run out to pass the bill before Parliament was dissolved last Tuesday night.

But it was fast-tracked through the Commons in just over an hour and received Royal Assent to become law.

There have been calls for compensation since the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry ended in 2017.

The HIA Inquiry investigated historical allegations of child abuse in residential institutions run by religious, charitable and state organisations.

The inquiry chair, Sir Anthony Hart, recommended in his report that all victims of institutional abuse should receive tax-free, lump sum payments ranging from £7,500 to £100,000 from a government-funded redress scheme.

However, the legislation stalled after the collapse of Stormont in 2017.

Last week, Appeal Court judges ruled that Stormont's Executive Office has the power to compensate survivors in Northern Ireland.