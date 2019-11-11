Image caption The ceremony was held at Belfast's Cenotaph

Two minutes' silence has been held at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall to mark Armistice Day.

A ceremony took place to remember the moment 101 years ago that the agreement came into force to end fighting in World War One.

Among those taking part in Monday's ceremony was Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane.

Two minute silences were observed across Northern Ireland to mark the event.

It follows ceremonies throughout Northern Ireland to mark Remembrance Sunday, including at the Cenotaph.

Image caption Wreaths had been laid at the Cenotaph on Sunday

It's exceptionally important that we as a city - Belfast - remember all of those who died in the First World War," Mr Finucane said.

"It has personal significance for me, I lost family in Belgium and France in the First World War.

"Remembrance is something that's very important, I was glad to stand beside the [British] Legion today as those words were read out and I think it was very dignified and appropriate and I was happy to be here today."