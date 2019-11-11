Image caption Muckamore Abbey Hospital provides treatment for people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with abuse allegations at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in County Antrim.

The suspect was arrested by officers in Antrim on Monday.

He is the second person to be arrested since the allegations about the hospital emerged.

Last month, a 30-year-old man was arrested and was later released on bail.

In recent months the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has been investigating thousands of incidents after allegations were made about the physical and mental abuse of patients.

Muckamore Abbey provides treatment for people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

It has been alleged a number of vulnerable men and women were abused there.

A total of 33 staff members, mainly nurses, have been suspended at the hospital since 2017 when allegations of ill treatment first began to surface.

They have been placed on precautionary suspension from the hospital while police investigations into abuse allegations continue.