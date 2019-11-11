Image copyright PA Media Image caption The bodies were discovered in the early hours of 23 October

A man from County Down who is wanted by Essex police investigating the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a lorry has been remanded in custody.

The bodies were found in a refrigerated container in a lay-by in Thurrock in Essex in October.

Police are seeking the extradition of Eamonn Harrison, 22, a lorry driver from Mayobridge, who is being held in the Republic of Ireland.

He is to face 39 manslaughter charges and two conspiracy charges.

One of these is in relation to human trafficking and the other is connected to assisting unlawful immigration.

Image caption Eamonn Harrison was arrested in Dublin on a European Arrest Warrant

The High Court in Dublin heard on Monday that Mr Harrison was "a man of modest means".

He was remanded in custody until 21 November when a full hearing is expected in the case.