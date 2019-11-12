Image copyright PA Image caption Northern Ireland voters will go to the polls for the third time this year on 12 December

Car thefts, health workers strike and Muckamore all make Tuesday's front pages.

Police have also had to appeal for information following a spate of car thefts in County Down, writes the Irish News.

The PSNI said that organised crime gangs are using signal boosting technology to relay wireless signals to steal valuable cars.

More than 16 high-performance cars have been stolen using this method in the past few weeks.

The News Letter reports on health workers voting to strike.

Members of Northern Ireland's largest health workers' union were asked to vote on a strike over pay and safe staffing levels.

The union is expected to meet on Friday

The BBC understands the first strike action will be taken around 25 November.

The union is expected to meet on Friday to finalise details for a comprehensive industrial action plan which includes strikes.

It comes after nurses in Northern Ireland voted to strike last week - the first time in the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) 103-year-history that such action has been taken in the UK.

In other health related news, the Irish News writes that 40 nursing staff at the scandal-hit Muckamore Abbey Hospital have resigned or retired since January.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has been investigating thousands of incidents..

Muckamore Abbey Hospital provides treatment for people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with news that voters in Londonderry are being warned about "voter deception".

It writes that the PSNI is looking into claims that 100 proxy and postal application forms and a sample form with the address "123 Sinn Féin Street" were found behind a shop.

The claims were made in Facebook posts, according to the Telegraph.

HIA redress board

The News Letter also has the news that a judge will appointed to lead the redress board for victims of historical institutional abuse.

On Monday the head of the NI Civil Service, David Sterling, could not give a definitive timeframe for when the first compensation payments will be made.

He met victims and survivors at Stormont on Monday afternoon to discuss the issue.

Judges ruled Stormont's Executive Office has the power to compensate institutional abuse victims

Last week, MPs passed a bill at Westminster to allow victims to receive redress.

Mr Sterling told BBC News NI that the civil service is "pursuing" state-led institutions and churches in order for them to contribute to the compensation scheme.

Fume warnings

Parents running cars outside school gates are risking children's health, according to the Daily Mirror's front page.

Image copyright Photofusion Image caption Parents are being warned about car engines running

It reports on a study which claims that exposure to pollution is much higher when pupils are being dropped off and picked up than any other time of day.

An anti-pollution campaign "Engine Off - Prevent the Cough" is campaigning for parents to switch off their car engine outside of schools.