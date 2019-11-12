Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption A number of roads have been affected

Several roads across Northern Ireland are flooded due to heavy rain.

Police have advised motorists to reduce their speed and take care as surface water is affecting a number of roads. Townsend Street in Belfast has been closed because of flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow severe weather warning for rain in counties Down and Antrim.

There have also been strong winds with gusts of 40-60 mph along the north coast on Tuesday morning.

Traffic and travel updates can be found on the BBC NI Travel Twitter page.

Major roads affected include:

M1 - reportedly at a standstill from J8 at Blaris through to J3 at Blacks Road, with slow-moving traffic heading towards Broadway and Belfast city centre

M2 - long queues from Templepatrick heading towards Belfast

In Belfast, there is flooding on the Lisburn Road, especially near Cranmore Gardens and Cranmore Park, and also at Belfast City Hospital.

The Antrim Road between Grays Lane and Bellevue, the Blacks Road heading towards the M1 and the Knock dual carriageway are affected.

Skip Twitter post by @BBCNITravel We're getting texts to say there's severe flooding on the A29 Moneysharvan Road at the junction with the #Kilrea Road, outside #Maghera. It's apparently passable with care but drivers are travelling in single file in the middle of the road — BBCNI Travel (@BBCNITravel) November 12, 2019 Report

Flooding has also been reported on the road out of Coleraine towards Londonderry, on the A2 Bangor Road between Larch Hill and the Cultra Station Road, while the Hillhall Road in Lisburn has also been hit by the weather.

Rain and strong winds are set to continue into the afternoon.