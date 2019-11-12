Image copyright Getty Images

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences after searches in County Antrim on Tuesday.

The searches followed the seizure of a van near Hillsborough, Co Down, on November 8 that contained suspected cocaine with an estimated value of £180,000.

Six properties in north and west Belfast, Lisburn and Crumlin were searched following the seizure.

The men, aged 26 and 34, were being interviewed by police on Tuesday night.

Det Sgt Mo Kelly said: "This seizure and the subsequent arrests are further evidence of our ongoing commitment to disrupting organised crime gangs who seek to profit from supplying illegal drugs within the local community."