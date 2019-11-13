Image caption Children watch Andy Pandy in 1950

A mixed bag of front pages on Wednesday morning, as the papers lead with stories from soldier prosecutions to black and white TVs.

The News Letter leads with comments from a senior military officer in the US.

General David Petraeus criticised the possible legal action against a 92 year-old former British general.

He tells the newspaper that he is concerned at so-called "lawfare" against Northern Ireland veterans.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption General David Petraeus pictured at the handover ceremony at the US military Camp Victory in Baghdad, 2007

General Petraeus, who commanded coalition forces in Afghanistan, said that "the unfair pursuit of British soldiers and veterans in the aftermath of operations is particularly concerning".

The Irish News splashes with its story about the Clyde Valley flute band from Larne.

The newspaper reports that the flute band, which which marched through Derry bearing Parachute Regiment and Soldier F insignia in the summer, will not take part in next month's Lundy's Day parade in the city.

In August, the Apprentice Boys of Derry said they recognised the potential upset caused to nationalists by a Parachute Regiment emblem worn by a visiting flute band during a parade in the city.

Patients' demands

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a photograph of patients at the centre of the Dr Watt neurology scandal.

The group of patients said they want to meet with the Department of Health chief.

Thousands of Dr Michael Watt's patients have been re-examined due to concerns about possible misdiagnoses

Image copyright Getty Images/fotostorm Image caption The recall was sparked by concerns over possible misdiagnosis

A preliminary hearing due to be held in June was adjourned.

Some 3,500 of the neurologist's patients were recalled in May 2018.

The Daily Mirror leads with results from a survey released yesterday that points to growing support for removing Belfast's peace walls.

Image copyright International Fund for Ireland Image caption Ongoing political uncertainty in Northern Ireland is hampering progress in getting peace walls removed, says the IFI

The number of people living beside Northern Ireland's peace walls who want them removed within the next generation has risen, according to a survey.

More than 100 barriers remain between communities across Northern Ireland. The first was erected in 1969.

The International Fund for Ireland, which commissioned the survey, is pressing for both political leadership and funding to bring them down.

However only 19% of those surveyed supported removing them immediately.

The News Letter reports that more than 500 households in Northern Ireland still hold licences for black and white TV sets.

According to figures, 79 of the licences are held in Belfast, 71 in Omagh, 47 in Dungannon and 39 in Newry.