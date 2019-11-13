Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The burning clock face at the top of the Bank Buildings became a memorable image of the fire

Work to reconstruct the fire-damaged Primark store in Belfast may take another three years to complete, it has emerged.

Planning permission to restore Bank Buildings in the city centre was granted by the council on Tuesday.

However, the clear-up operation from the August 2018 fire has not yet finished.

It will be 2022 at the earliest before the re-building work is completed.

Welcoming Belfast Council Planning Committee's approval of its planning application, Primark said the reconstruction work would begin as soon as the removals phase was complete in early 2020.

"It will take approximately 2-3 years until completion," said a company spokesperson.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The landmark building was gutted by the fire within a matter of hours

Planning permission was granted after a report by city council officials approved the plans submitted by the firm.

"A conservation-led approach will ensure that as much of the original external fabric of the building is retained," said the report.

"New materials will be as close in terms of colour and texture to the existing (materials).

"The proposal is virtually a like-for-like restoration of the former Primark store."

The fire at the city centre premises burned for three days after starting on 28 August 2018.

A safety cordon put in place around Bank Buildings meant 14 nearby businesses were unable to trade for several months.