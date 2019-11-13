Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption William Lloyd-Lavery is on trial for child sex offences at Craigavon Crown Court

A former headmaster accused of historical sex abuse allegedly apologised to the complainant.

William Lloyd-Lavery, from Richmond Avenue in Lisburn, was principal of Lurgan Technical College from 1992-97.

The 71-year-old is facing 13 sex offences at Craigavon Crown Court.

The prosecution said that on Monday the defendant and his tearful alleged victim met in courthouse toilets when Mr Lloyd-Lavery "looked him in the face... and said 'I'm sorry'".

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) counsel said: "If you are convinced that the victim's account is right, you would be entitled to draw an inference that it's an admission that he had done something wrong and had something to apologise for, draw an inference that that is actually an apology for abusing him."

But the jury also heard from the defence who contended that while the two men did meet in the toilet, the accuser "was not crying and there was no interaction between the two at all".

Mr Lloyd-Lavery is accused of 13 sex offences against a male victim, including seven counts of indecent assault and one of taking an indecent photograph of a child, on dates unknown between 29 December 1980 and 1 February 1988.

The abuse allegedly started when the boy was about six years old.

The jury heard how the then schoolboy routinely went to Mr Lloyd-Lavery's home on a Sunday when he was visiting a relative who lived close to the alleged paedophile.

The PPS said allegations of abuse were first reported to police in 1989 but, at that stage, the PPS decided not to prosecute Mr Lloyd-Lavery. He denied any wrongdoing to police.

The initial PPS decision was revised last year and charges were brought against him.

The trial continues.