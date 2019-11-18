Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Voters will be going to the polls for the third time this year

Voters in Northern Ireland will go to the polls on 12 December for the third time this year.

They will elect 18 MPs in an election defined by Brexit.

But other issues will be debated on the campaign trail including health, public spending, the future of Stormont, calls for a border poll and changes to abortion law.

We want to know what questions you have about the issues that matter to you in this election.

It could be a query about what the general election could mean for your constituency, or about the electoral process.

Or it could be how issues in Northern Ireland will affect the UK-wide campaign, or the final outcome of the election and how the next government is formed.

If you have questions, please ask us using the form below and we will try to answer them.

Send us your questions and we could be in touch.

In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.