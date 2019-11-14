Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Gliders feature on the front page of the Belfast Telegraph

Accidents involving glider buses and the news that nurses are set to strike before Christmas are among the stories making the front pages of the newspapers on Thursday.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that a total of 88 glider bus collisions were recorded in the 12 months to September.

Translink said that in its first year, the glider carried over two million more people than the bus services it replaced.

It said the incidents refer to events in which a bus has collided with another vehicle, property or person. Incidents are recorded irrespective of fault.

It said the figures equate to a tiny proportion of its services.

The announcement that nurses in Northern Ireland will strike over staffing numbers and pay disputes on 18 December, is featured on the front pages of the Irish News, the News Letter and the Daily Mirror.

The Royal College of Nursing said its members are planning 12 hours of strike action.

There are more dates of strike action planned for the new year.

The Department of Health said it remained "focused on finding a way forward" and was finalising a pay offer for 2019-20.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption William Lloyd-Lavery is on trial for child sex offences at Craigavon Crown Court

The News Letter also focuses on a court case in which a former headmaster accused of historical sex abuse allegedly apologised to the complainant.

William Lloyd-Lavery, from Richmond Avenue in Lisburn, was principal of Lurgan Technical College from 1992-97.

The 71-year-old is charged with 13 sex offences at Craigavon Crown Court.

The prosecution said that on Monday the defendant and his tearful alleged victim met in courthouse toilets when Mr Lloyd-Lavery "looked him in the face... and said 'I'm sorry'".

Details of how directors at Quinn Industrial Holdings were spied on in the weeks leading up to the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney feature in the Belfast Telegraph.

Mr Lunney was abducted and tortured on 17 September.

He was dumped on a road in County Cavan, Republic of Ireland, 22 miles (35km) from where he was abducted.

The main suspect in the investigation into Mr Lunney's attack, Cyril McGuinness, 54, died on Friday during a police raid in England.

The Belfast Telegraph says "reliable sources" revealed McGuinness ordered the intelligence gathering operation as "he could not initially decide which of the five directors he would kidnap".

Image copyright BBC NI Spotlight Image caption Cyril McGuinness had more than 50 convictions

The Irish News and the Daily Mirror report that a Polish chef subjected to racial discrimination, harassment and abusive language, has spoken of his relief after an industrial tribunal found in his favour.

This happened while Damian Anysz was working as a chef at Sizzlers Restaurant in Magherafelt, County Londonderry.

He was awarded more than £15,000 by an industrial tribunal.

Mr Anyz said it was "hard talking about all this to the tribunal" and he was "very glad it is all over".