A "large percentage" of Glider collisions in the past year were caused by other vehicles, Translink has said.

Figures obtained by the Belfast Telegraph found there were 88 collisions in the 12 months to September.

Translink has now said many were down to vehicles cutting into a Glider's path or emerging from a side road into a bus lane.

The company said Gliders were "an extremely safe way to travel".

It added that 90% of the 88 incidents resulted in no injuries and that "most were minor".

Popularity and controversy

The Glider service was launched in September 2018, with two routes - one linking east and west Belfast via Belfast city centre, with the other running from the city centre to the Titanic Quarter.

The construction of new bus lanes to accommodate Gliders was controversial and there have been some complaints about overcrowding on rush-hour services.

Translink said the Glider's popularity has contributed to the highest public transport usage in Northern Ireland in more than 20 years.

It said its introduction contributed to a 30% increase in bus journeys along the routes compared to before.

The transport company's director of service operations, Ian Campbell, said: "Safety is always our top priority.

"Glider vehicles have travelled more than 1.3m miles since the launch and 10m passenger journeys were made across both corridors during the first year".