Large fire breaks out in north Belfast
- 15 November 2019
Firefighters are tackling a large fire at a commercial premises in Duncrue Street in north Belfast.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze just after 23:00 GMT on Thursday.
Four appliances were initially sent to the scene, but this was later increased to eight.
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured or the extent of the damage caused. Roads were closed in the surrounding area.