Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Barry's Amusements has been a fixture of the north coast for 93 years

Barry's Amusements in Portrush is to be sold as a going concern, its owners have announced.

The amusements park opened on the north coast in 1926.

The Trufelli family said the 11 full-time staff had been informed and would be kept in employment throughout the sale process.

"As family operators, we feel we can no longer give the considerable commitment required to effectively manage the business," they said.

Business advisory firm Grant Thornton has been appointed to find a buyer.

Image copyright Kenneth Allen/Geograph Image caption The Trufelli family said they want to "pass on the baton to someone who will ensure generations can still enjoy the fun"

"This is not a decision the family has taken lightly, especially given our 93-year trading history and follows significant and emotional consideration over a prolonged period," the Trufelli family said.

"We understand the special place that Barry's holds in the hearts of many Northern Ireland families, but none closer than our own.

"We hope to pass on the baton to someone who will ensure generations can still enjoy the fun that Barry's offers our local and wider community."

Barry's is believed to be Ireland's longest running amusement park.