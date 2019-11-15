Arrest after reports of man with firearm in Lurgan

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police attended the scene on the Portadown Road on Friday afternoon and arrested a 27-year-old man

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm or imitation firearm in suspicious circumstances in Lurgan, County Armagh.

The 27-year old-was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class C drugs.

The arrest followed reports of a man armed with a firearm in Portadown Road in the town at about 15:50 GMT on Friday.

An imitation firearm and a quantity of suspected class C drugs were recovered at the scene.

On Friday night the man remained in police custody.