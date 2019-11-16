Image copyright BBC NI Spotlight Image caption Kevin Lunney was kidnapped, tortured and dumped on a road in September

Three people who were arrested over the abduction and torture of a prominent County Fermanagh businessman have been released without charge.

Gardaí (Irish police) had questioned two men - one in his 20s, the other in his 40s - and a woman in her 50s about the attack on Kevin Lunney.

The Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director was kidnapped on 17 September.

The three people had been arrested after searches in counties Cavan, Longford and Dublin on Thursday.

They were released in the early hours of Saturday and gardaí said a file would be sent to the public prosecutions director.

Image copyright BBC NI Spotlight Image caption Cyril McGuinness - the main suspect in the investigation - died during a police raid

The attack on Mr Lunney is the subject of a major cross-border inquiry by An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The businessman, a father of six, sustained a broken leg, was slashed with a knife and doused with bleach in a two-and-a-half hour ordeal.

The letters QIH were also cut into his chest with a knife.

Mr Lunney, 50, told the BBC's Spotlight last week that he feared he would never see his wife and children again.

He was dumped on a road in County Cavan in the Republic of Ireland, 22 miles (35km) from where he was abducted close to his home in Kinawley in Northern Ireland.

The main suspect in the investigation died earlier this month during a police raid in England.

Cyril McGuinness, 54, is thought to have suffered a heart attack as police searched his home in Derbyshire.