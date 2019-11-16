Image copyright Pacemaker

Firefighters are continuing their attempts to extinguish a large blaze that started at an animal feed warehouse in Belfast on Thursday.

Devenish Nutrition, which owns the premises on Duncrue Street, said on Saturday the fire service was "still handling the situation".

It added it was providing its employees with updates about what was happening.

The fire broke out late on Thursday night and at one point 60 firefighters were deployed to tackle it.

Fumes from the blaze could be smelled across Belfast on Friday.

It is believed firefighters will remain at the scene on Saturday and possibly into Sunday to dampen hot spots and turn burnt materials.

Duncrue Street remains closed in both directions.