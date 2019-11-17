Six police officers have been injured after their patrol cars were rammed several times in east Belfast, the chief constable has said.

They were involved in the pursuit of a car that had fled the scene of a crash at about 16:40 GMT on Saturday.

Two women, aged 26 and 32, and a 27-year-old man have been arrested.

Posting on Twitter about the officers, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: "Hope they recover quickly."

The officers were investigating a report of a hit-and-run collision on Ravenhill Road involving a silver car and another vehicle.

The driver of the other car was not hurt.

Police then saw the car that left the scene of the crash on Saintfield Road and signalled for it to stop.

The car was driven from the scene again but was stopped by officers at Dunraven Crescent, where police said it rammed two PSNI vehicles.

The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the PSNI.

The 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of motoring and drugs offences.

The 26-year-old woman and the 27-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Police said a "large number of tablets" were discovered in the car when the trio were arrested.