Image caption The suspects used chains attached to a car in a failed attempt to remove a cash machine from the hospital

Thieves rammed a number of businesses and tried to steal a hospital cash machine during an hour-long rampage from Belfast to Lisburn.

Police said they are investigating a link between a series of thefts and attempted thefts carried out by suspects in a black Audi estate car.

Chains were attached to the car in a failed bid to steal a cash machine at Belfast City Hospital on Saturday.

Within an hour businesses at four other locations were damaged in ram-raids.

'Reckless'

The suspects left the grounds of the hospital empty handed at about 20:00 GMT, but a short time later, businesses on North Howard Street were rammed.

A black car drove into the shutters of a number of premises in the Argyle Business Centre and stole items from two properties.

Police said a trailer, a cash drawer and a hard drive from a CCTV system were reported stolen in that incident.

Businesses on Belfast's Boucher Crescent and Boucher Place were also damaged when a car was used to force open the shutters.

Shortly before 21:00 GMT, a dark coloured car reversed into the shutters of a business on the Moira Road in Lisburn and a number of power tools were stolen.

Police said the actions of those involved in the incidents were reckless.

They appealed to anyone who saw a black Audi estate car with damaged bodywork to report it.