Ballynahinch: Four arrested after man stabbed inside house
- 17 November 2019
Four people have been arrested after a man in his 40s was stabbed several times in County Down.
The attack happened in a house at Windmill Gardens in Ballynahinch at about 01:45 GMT on Sunday.
The man was taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds in what police described as a "serious assault". His condition is described as stable.
Three men, aged 20, 26 and 40, and a 22-year-old woman have been arrested in relation to the assault.