Northern Ireland

Ballynahinch: Attempted ATM theft at petrol station

  • 18 November 2019
Police in County Down are dealing with an attempted cash machine theft at a petrol station.

The incident happened on the Belfast Road in Ballynahinch.

The road is closed and drivers have been advised to find an alternative route.

Translink has said that bus services have been diverted, with no stops served between Ballynahinch library and Temple. School services will also be affected.