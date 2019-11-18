Ballynahinch: Attempted ATM theft at petrol station
- 18 November 2019
Police in County Down are dealing with an attempted cash machine theft at a petrol station.
The incident happened on the Belfast Road in Ballynahinch.
The road is closed and drivers have been advised to find an alternative route.
Translink has said that bus services have been diverted, with no stops served between Ballynahinch library and Temple. School services will also be affected.
Services are diverted at present. No Stops can be served between Ballynahinch Library and Temple. School services will also be affected by this closure. Click the link for more details https://t.co/xwLZkmiltv https://t.co/AkbNP6BPF3 ^JC— Translink (@Translink_NI) November 18, 2019
End of Twitter post by @Translink_NI