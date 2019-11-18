Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The case was struck out at Dublin's Special Criminal Court

All charges have been dropped against a Dublin man arrested after a bomb was found under a PSNI's officer's car in Belfast.

Paul Casey, 49, of Carton Court, Ballymun, had been accused of membership of the IRA.

The case against him was struck out at Dublin's Special Criminal Court on Monday.

He was arrested after the device was found under a car at Shandon Park Golf Club in June.

His lawyers said the charges were dropped because of insufficient evidence.

Peter Corrigan, from Phoenix Law, said they welcomed the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and that the firm had "highlighted that there was no case to answer".