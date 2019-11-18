Image copyright BBC NI Spotlight Image caption Cyril McGuinness, 54, collapsed as Derbyshire Police searched his home in England 10 days ago

The main suspect in the investigation into the kidnap and torture of a NI businessman died from a suspected "cardiac event" during his arrest, an inquest has been told.

Cyril McGuinness died 10 days ago after collapsing as police searched the 54-year-old's home in England.

Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard he "already had a diseased heart".

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executive Kevin Lunney was beaten by a gang on 17 September.

The directors of the Irish firm have been subjected to a long-running campaign of intimidation and attacks.

Resuscitation attempt

The inquest into Mr McGuinness's death was told that he was arrested and handcuffed at his home in the Buxton area of Derbyshire at about 07:00 GMT on Friday, 8 November.

Derbyshire Police had gone to the address on Rockfield Road at the request of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), which is investigating Mr Lunney's kidnap.

Mr McGuinness collapsed 60-90 minutes later in the property, according to a police witness.

Det Sgt Steve Simmons told the coroner: "Police present began resuscitation straight away and contacted the ambulance service."

Mr McGuinness was pronounced dead at 09:55 GMT and his death was automatically referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The court was told "no trauma" had led to McGuinness's death and it was likely that he died as a result of a cardiac event due to existing heart disease.

The coroner, Dr Robert Hunter, told the officer it was his understanding that before his collapse, Mr McGuinness "was sat on the sofa and had three cigarettes and a cup of tea".

The inquest was adjourned to await the outcome of the IOPC investigation.

Image caption Kevin Lunney sustained a broken leg and other injuries during a two-and-a-half ordeal

The raid on Mr McGuinness's home was part of a joint police operation across the UK and Ireland in which almost 20 properties were raided.

Mr Lunney a 50-year-old father of six, was abducted by a gang of men as he was driving home from work in Kinawley in County Fermanagh on 17 September.

His attackers beat him repeatedly, broke his leg, doused him with bleach and cut the letters QIH into his chest with a knife during a two-and-a-half ordeal.

Mr Lunney was then dumped on a road in County Cavan, 22 miles (35km) from where he was abducted, and was found badly injured by a member of the public.