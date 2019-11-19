Image caption The family of Eugene Carr has appealed for help to catch his killers

A family's offer of a cash reward in a bid to catch their father's killers makes the front page of the News Letter on Tuesday morning.

Eugene Carr, 73, was stabbed with a hook during a robbery at his County Armagh home in 2015.

He was asleep in bed in the house in Clogharevan Park, Bessbrook, in the early hours of 31 August when three men broke into the house.

A £20,000 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers and Mr Carr's family, with his three daughters contributing £10,000 towards it.

One of Mr Carr's daughters, Patricia Bennett, said: "The gaping hole in our lives is made worse by the fact we know his killers are still out there living their lives while ours are ruined".

The newspaper, along with the Irish News, also features a report by the think-tank, Pivotal, which warns that Northern Ireland is "unprepared for a fast-changing world and faces serious problems unless there are big changes in policy".

The report highlights six areas requiring urgent action including the economy, health and social care, education, poverty, climate change and community relations.

The News Letter says the report presents a "grim picture of society in which massive decisions are, in many cases, not even being discussed, still less being taken, because there are neither devolved nor direct rule government ministers to take them".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jennifer Dornan was found stabbed inside a burning house in the Lagmore area

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the final moments of Belfast mother-of-three Jennifer Dornan, caught on CCTV as she walked home after a night out shortly before she was stabbed to death, have been shown to a jury.

The body of Ms Dornan was found hours later inside her burning home at Hazel View in the Lagmore area of the city in August 2015.

Raymond O'Neill, 41, formerly of Amcomri Street in the Lower Falls area of Belfast, is accused of killing Ms Dornan and setting fire to her home. He denies the charges.

Elsewhere, the Irish News, along with a number of other newspapers, reports on an inquest in Chesterfield which heard that the main suspect in the investigation into the kidnap and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executive Kevin Lunney died from a suspected "cardiac event" during his arrest.

Cyril McGuinness was seen to smoke three cigarettes and drink a cup of tea while sitting on a sofa after his arrest at about 07:00 GMT in Buxton, Derbyshire, on 8 November, the inquest heard.

Chesterfield Coroners Court was told McGuinness, who "already had a diseased heart" collapsed between 60 and 90 minutes later and was pronounced dead at 10:00.

Image caption The forecourt roof was damaged during an attempted theft of a cash machine in Ballynahinch

Several of the newspapers, including the Belfast Telegraph and News Letter, report prominently on two cash machine theft incidents in County Down, including an attack which led to the collapse of a petrol station forecourt roof.

The forecourt roof collapsed during an attempted theft of a cash machine at Carlisles' on the Belfast Road in Ballynahinch on Monday morning.

One of the owners of the petrol station, Donna Carlisle, described the raid as "devastating".

In a separate incident, thieves stole a cash machine from a premises on the Saintfield Road in Belfast.

Finally, the Daily Mirror reports how a single tick bite more than three years ago has robbed Fermanagh woman Emma Love of her "health - and the happy life she once knew".

It says that just five weeks after Ms Love was camping in the Scottish Highlands "she became paralysed and collapsed as she tried to stand up".

She has since quit her job in Scotland and moved home to Enniskillen, where her boyfriend cares for her.

Ms Love has been diagnosed as having Lyme disease, an infection that can be spread to humans by ticks carrying the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria.

"There are days when the most I can do is lay on the settee and cuddle my dog, I am in pain all the time, I'm exhausted," she said.