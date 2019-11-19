ATM thefts: Three arrested over Ballynahinch petrol station attempt
- 19 November 2019
Police have arrested three men over the attempted theft of an ATM at a County Down petrol station in which the forecourt roof collapsed.
The attack happened at Carlisles' on the Belfast Road in Ballynahinch on Monday morning.
It is believed a digger was used to try to rip the cash machine from the front wall of the petrol station.
Police said the men - aged 24, 25 and 26 - were arrested in the Saintfield area.