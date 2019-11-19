Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The attempted theft happened at Carlisles' on the Belfast Road in Ballynahinch

Police have arrested three men over the attempted theft of an ATM at a County Down petrol station in which the forecourt roof collapsed.

The attack happened at Carlisles' on the Belfast Road in Ballynahinch on Monday morning.

It is believed a digger was used to try to rip the cash machine from the front wall of the petrol station.

Police said the men - aged 24, 25 and 26 - were arrested in the Saintfield area.